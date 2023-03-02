WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old “self-proclaimed rapper” has been charged with first degree murder.

Few details have been released about the case, including the man’s identity, but the sheriff’s office said the alleged murder was gang-related.

The suspect reportedly wrote a song about the murder, which happened in Lakeland, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more information in a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. You can watch the news conference live on WFLA Now in the video player above.