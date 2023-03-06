DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies said three people were shot during an illegal party in Davenport early Sunday morning.

Deputies said at about 1:13 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the Soltera Resort in unincorporated Davenport.

The shooting took place at a short-term vacation rental home that was rented for an “illegal open house party,” according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 19-year-old man was killed in the shooting while two other victims, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were injured. All three victims were said to be from Orlando.

The two injured victims were taken to local hospitals where they were stabilized.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether they made arrests yet, but the investigation is still in its early stages. Deputies plan to release more information as the investigation progresses.