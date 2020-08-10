Teen dies, 2 others injured in Lakeland crash

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old girl died and two other teens were injured in a Saturday evening crash in Lakeland, police said.

First responders from multiple agencies were called to Kathleen Road and West 2nd Street after a crash involving a truck with three teens inside.

Police are still investigating the crash, but said the driver had lost control of the vehicle, which hit a curb and a utility pole and overturned.

Police said the driver, 16, and a front-seat passenger, 15, were both wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries. They were treated at Lakeland Regional Health.

A 16-year-old girl in the backseat was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to Lakeland Regional Health and died the next morning.

The roadway was closed for about three hours.

Those with information regarding the crash are being asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Tyler Anderson at 863-834-2553 or tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.

