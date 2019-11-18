LIVE NOW /
Teen bitten by sick raccoon in 10th confirmed case of rabies in Polk

Polk County

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager was bitten by a sick raccoon last week in Davenport. Authorities now say it is the tenth confirmed case of rabies in Polk County this year.

The sheriff’s office says its animal control unit was called to the Providence neighborhood in Davenport on Thursday for a 15-year-old boy who was bitten by a sick raccoon.

When deputies got to the scene, the boy’s grandmother told them the teen was bitten on the hand after he saw the sick raccoon and tried to help it.

Authorities sent the raccoon to the state laboratory in Tampa to be tested. Two days later, it was confirmed the raccoon had rabies.

The boy’s grandmother was notified when the results came in. Deputies say she indicated the boy would be receiving medical treatment for exposure.

“It is imperative that children are told to avoid animals like bats, raccoons, and foxes out in the wild. And let me be clear – these animals are wildlife,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “If you see one in distress, leave it alone and contact Polk County Animal Control immediately.”

This is now the tenth confirmed case of rabies in Polk County so far this year. Cases have now been confirmed in five bats and five raccoons.

