POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A teen accused of murder in Pennsylvania was arrested Tuesday in Polk County.

Deputies said 17-year-old Henry Madera, Jr. of Mulberry, was wanted by the Reading City Police Department for third-degree murder and other felonies.

On Monday, Reading City police reached out to detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to ask for help finding Madera.

Earlier this year, police said Madera was involved in a fight that led to a shooting at a park in Reading, Pennsylvania. One of the two victims died.

Investigators believe Madera is one of the shooters. They said he testified in October before a Pennsylvania grand jury on the charges and then fled to Florida.

On Oct. 14, deputies said Madera enrolled at Mulberry High School.

Two days ago, police officers in Reading issued a warrant for Madera’s arrest.

Deputies said they found Madera at the high school and arrested him.

“Partnerships with other law enforcement agencies are invaluable, and this is a great example. Running from another state after committing murder, doesn’t place you outside of law enforcement’s reach,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Deputies said Madera was taken to the Polk County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.