TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A TSA officer who works at Tampa International Airport got in trouble with the law after she created a fake police report and gave it to her supervisor.

The Federal Air Marshal Service notified the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after Taleta Collier, 34, of Winter Haven, allegedly submitted a forged PCSO burglary report to her employer after she was late to work on March 20. The sheriff’s said that Collier was on a TSA employee improvement plan for excessive tardiness.

Collier called the TSA telecommunications office said she would be late to work because a knife-wielding man had tried to burglarize her parents’ vehicle, according to deputies.

When her supervisor asked for a case number or business card from investigators, Collier said she was not given either. She was then asked to get a burglary report from the sheriff’s office and give it to her supervisor.

The sheriff’s office said Collier texted her supervisor a document that looked like a police report, but she was ordered to send the actual copy instead of a picture. Collier never produced the copy itself, according to the PCSO arrest report.

Collier’s supervisor told PCSO detectives that the image was cut off through the second page and had no incident description. When the detectives saw the image, they noticed that it was “an obvious fake PCSO report,” the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Collier used the name and member number of a current Polk County deputy on the fake report, but that deputy was out of the country for a vacation at the date of the fake burglary.

Furthermore, Collier’s parents said they did not know what she was talking about and that their vehicle was not burglarized, according to the sheriff’s office.

When detectives asked Collier about the armed burglary, she said her employer contacted the sheriff’s office and that she didn’t want to talk about the situation.

Deputies arrested Collier on charges of for criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false document.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “I don’t understand why anyone would go to the extent of creating a fake police report to avoid a reprimand at work for tardiness. Collier has violated the trust of her coworkers and the people she was supposed to keep safe.”