Tampa man charged with murder of Lakeland elderly couple, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police have made an arrest in the murder of an elderly couple over the weekend.

Investigators say Felix Molina will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Francisco and Irma Molina were found dead in their home on Sunday.

On Thursday, members of the Tampa Police Department assisted Lakeland Police Department detectives in locating a van that belonged to the two and they say it was likely taken by the suspect when the murders happened.

Shortly after locating the van, Felix Molina was spotted on Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, where he was arrested.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday morning.