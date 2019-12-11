Tampa Bay area school districts approve medical marijuana policy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County School Board has approved their new medical marijuana policy.

In a letter last month the Florida Department of Education sent a memo to every school district saying each district needed to have a medical marijuana policy in place by Dec. 31.

New language added to the medical marijuana bill requires school districts to come up with a policy and procedure to administer medical marijuana to qualified students. The policy must identify how the marijuana will be received, accounted for, and stored.

The School Board of Manatee County and Pinellas Co. passed similar policies regarding medical marijuana today in accordance with state guidelines.

Hillsborough County is expected to vote on their policy this evening.