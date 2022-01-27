‘Swipe Left for Meth’: Polk detectives use dating apps to bust drug dealers, 60 arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said its undercover detectives have been using dating apps to track down a number of people suspected of buying and selling drugs in the area.

A 6-month undercover sting, called “Swipe Left for Meth,” yielded more than 60 arrests, the agency said. Detectives also obtained warrants for eight people.

The sheriff’s office said they got a tip from Heartland Crime Stoppers about people selling drugs on mobile dating apps.

“None of the suspects charged in this investigation were interested in dating,” the sheriff’s office said. “The main drug being sold was meth, but other drugs included cocaine, Ecstasy, LSD, Fentanyl, and marijuana.”

Sheriff Grady Judd will share more information during a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.