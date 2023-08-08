POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is involved in a standoff with an armed man near the Christina Animal Hospital in Mulberry Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are negotiating with the man, who barricaded himself inside his vehicle. No one else was inside the man’s car.

Regarding your inquiries about a situation in south Lakeland/Mulberry: deputies are negotiating with a man who is armed and barricaded (alone) inside his vehicle which he happened to park near the Christina Animal Hospital. We have a perimeter set up and the SWAT team has… — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) August 8, 2023

The agency said the man parked the vehicle near the animal hospital. They have a perimeter set up, and a SWAT team has responded.

