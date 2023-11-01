BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — An SUV driver hit and killed a bicyclist in Bartow early Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Chevy Trax driver stopped for a red traffic light at the intersection of State Road 60 and North Broadway Avenue around 6:20 a.m. When the driver tried to make a right turn, he hit the bicyclist, the FHP said.

The bicyclist, a woman who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver was not hurt in the incident.

No other details were immediately available.