LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hurt after he crashed his SUV into a Lakeland Waffle House early Monday.

Lakeland police said a Nissan SUV driver crashed into the Waffle House located at 2312 Florida Avenue around 1 a.m.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.

It is not known if the Waffle House will be open Monday morning.

No other details were immediately available.