Suspect sought after man robbed at gunpoint in front of Lakeland bank deposit box

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a man was robbed at gunpoint in front of a bank deposit box in Lakeland. Now they’re looking for a suspect.

The crime occurred at the Fifth Third Bank on South Combee Road on Aug. 5 at about 9:30 p.m.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was making a deposit from his car when a man in a baseball cap and burgundy hooded sweatshirt approached his window. Deputies say the man put a gun in the victim’s face and demanded money, which the victim handed over.

After telling the victim to drive away, the man ran down the street and into his getaway car, which fled the scene.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, authorities said.

Deputies describe the suspect as a black male in his late 20s. He is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

Those with information should call Detective Grant at 863-298-6914 or Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

