WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect has been wounded in a deputy-involved shooting early Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is said to be hospitalized for their injury. No deputies were hurt in the incident.

The shooting is said to have happened just after 2 a.m.

Sheriff Grady Judd will give an update on what happened at 10:45 a.m. WFLA will be streaming the conference live on this page once it begins.