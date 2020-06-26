Suspect dead, officer injured in Auburndale shootout

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect was shot and killed by police after he opened fire on officers during a traffic stop in Auburndale. One officer was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Police said the incident began around 10:45 p.m. when an officer stopped in the area of US 92 and Dairy Road after its headlight went out.

The officer asked for permission to search the car because he suspected the passengers were in possession of narcotics, but the passenger and driver refused the search, police said.

The officer called for backup and two other officers responded.

According to police, an officer saw a knife in the car when the passenger got out of the vehicle. The passenger then pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired several rounds at officers, hitting one in the foot or ankle, police said.

Two of the officers returned fire because they feared for their lives, police said.

The suspect was seriously wounded and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

LATEST STORIES: