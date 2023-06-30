POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect is dead after a barricade situation Friday morning near Frostproof, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident, which the sheriff’s office is calling a deputy-involved shooting, happened in the area of T S Wilson Road and South Scenic Highway, deputies said.
Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
