Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

SUN ‘n FUN to host online airshow live benefit

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo will be hosting an online airshow live benefit Saturday.

The virtual airshow will kick off at 1 p.m.

Some of the entertainment will include live interviews with aviation industry icons, behind the scenes special features and performances by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, US Navy Blue Angels, and F35 Demo team.

During the event, viewers can win prizes by registering for the silent auction which will take place during the show. To register, click here.

Donations of $50 or more will receive a thank you gift that could lead to more rewards during the 2021 SUN ‘n FUN Expo, which is scheduled for April 13 to 18, 2021.

For more information on the online airshow, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss