SUN ‘n FUN to host online airshow live benefit

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo will be hosting an online airshow live benefit Saturday.

The virtual airshow will kick off at 1 p.m.

Some of the entertainment will include live interviews with aviation industry icons, behind the scenes special features and performances by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, US Navy Blue Angels, and F35 Demo team.

During the event, viewers can win prizes by registering for the silent auction which will take place during the show. To register, click here.

Donations of $50 or more will receive a thank you gift that could lead to more rewards during the 2021 SUN ‘n FUN Expo, which is scheduled for April 13 to 18, 2021.

For more information on the online airshow, click here.

