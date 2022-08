MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies are looking for a woman who is believed to be involved in a theft at a Mulberry Walmart.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the woman stole some cash after a man forgot to grab it at a self-checkout kiosk.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman “made sure to grab it, and then refused to tell him or management about it.”

Deputies said they would like to talk to the “stylish woman.” If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.