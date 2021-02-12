Stuntman Nik Wallenda ‘walks the plank’ at Legoland Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota-based daredevil Nik Wallenda made his return to the high wire, wowing crowds at Legoland Florida Resort on Friday.

“The balancing pole that I’m using is covered in Legos. Over 70 of the large bricks added about 35 to 40 pounds to that pole, we think. It’s definitely going to be challenging,” said Wallenda.

But Wallenda’s always been up to a challenge.

In early March 2020, Wallenda made the announcement about his Legoland stunt. It was meant to coincide with the opening of the Pirate Island Hotel in April. Legoland closed a few weeks later due to the pandemic.

“That week after that press conference here in Legoland here in March, I decided I was going to create a COVID-safe friendly drive-in show,” said Wallenda.

He also finished writing his second book and began planning more stunt-filled TV specials.

Related Content Daredevil Nik Wallenda to take on LEGOLAND Florida for next epic stunt

Wallenda was happy to be back stunning crowds Friday as a part of Legoland’s PirateFest Weekends.

Courtesy: LEGOLAND Florida Resort

“It’s exciting to be back. This is my passion. It’s what I love doing,” he said. “To do it in an environment like this here at Legoland Florida with incredible families below, that’s what I live for.”

He traversed 600 feet across and 60 feet high, from Lego Movie World to Pirate Island Hotel.

“Would I want to go up there? Only if I had a triple tether attached to me and maybe a net underneath,” Legoland Florida’s President & CEO Rex Jackson said.

Jackson expects COVID-19 protocols at LEGOLAND to continue for the “foreseeable future,” including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and masks required while indoors and on attractions.

“We’re starting to see a lot more of our guests come in from the drive markets, internationals still down but we’re seeing a lot of excitement as we go into spring break and summer as well,” said Jackson.

PirateFest Weekends are held every weekend in February and include the all-new Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show.