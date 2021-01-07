LIVE NOW /
Student riding bike hit by vehicle near Winter Haven school

Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a student was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle near a Winter Haven elementary school Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Avenue G and 22nd Street, which is near Inwood Elementary School.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown. Police said their parents were at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

