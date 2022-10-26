TAMPA, Fla. — Classes have resumed at a school in Lakeland after a student reportedly brought a gun on campus.

In a message sent to families, a Polk County School District spokesman confirmed a student was in custody after reportedly bringing a firearm to Tenoroc High School on Wednesday morning.

Staff learned the student had a gun, and notified law enforcement, which quickly located the student and took them into custody. They did not mention the student’s name or gender.

The district said no one was threatened or harmed during the incident.

“We always encourage our students and staff to report any suspicious or dangerous situations, which allows us to work with law enforcement to respond immediately,” the message said. “Again, everyone is safe at Tenoroc High, and we are proceeding with the normal school day.”