HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly started a fire in the boy’s bathroom at Haines City High School on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m., just 30 minutes before school was dismissed.

The Haines City Police Department said someone pulled a fire alarm and an evacuation of the school took place.

(Photo: Winter Haven Police Department)

School administrators were able to stop the blaze using fire extinguishers. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the culprit had been skipping class and was in the boy’s bathroom for about eight minutes before evacuating.

He later told detectives he had started the fire as a prank and had no intentions of hurting anyone

He is charged with arson and disruption of a school function.

“We’re grateful that no one was hurt, but this so-called prank could have had serious ramifications,” Winter Haven Police Chief Jim Elensky said. “Any incident that endangers the lives of our students, educators and school staff will be fully investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I applaud our officers and detectives for their quick work in this case.”

