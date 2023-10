POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A stolen vehicle was involved in a rollover crash Friday evening along I-4 in Polk County, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on I-4 east near mile-marker 57, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stolen.

No serious injuries were reported, and the driver was taken into custody, deputies said.

The driver’s name and charges were not expected to be released until Saturday.