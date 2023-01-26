LAKELAND, Fla (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has opened a use-of-force investigation into the arrest of Antwan Glover.

A video circulating on social media appears to show an officer punching Glover in the head and torso during a traffic stop on Dec. 18.

According to an affidavit, the officer was patrolling the 400 block of West 9th Street with three other members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit. It said the group stopped Glover after they noticed he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. They detected a strong cannabis smell coming from his vehicle and ordered him to step out of the car.

“As I proceeded to get out the car, I’m telling him, ‘Sir I have my medical marijuana license.’ But it’s like it went in one ear and out the other,” Glover told WFLA.

Glover said he was in the process of removing his bag from his shoulder when he was thrown to the ground.

“I began to get kneed, kicked, punched repeatedly by these officers,” he recalled.

The affidavit did not mention anything about the beating, but said the officers were able to place him in cuffs after using a stun gun.

The officers were not wearing body cameras during the incident, according to Lakeland Police spokeswoman Robin Tillett.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor asked Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident to determine whether the officers violated the agency’s use-of-force policies.

“While the FDLE investigation is underway, Sergeant Mark Eby, Detective Dillon Cornn, and Officers Anton Jefferson and Jason McCain will be placed on paid administrative leave,” Taylor said.

After the FDLE investigation, the State Attorney’s Office will determine whether or not charges will be filed against those involved.

“I am confident in their abilities to review the facts fairly, and the Lakeland Police Department will fully cooperate with any requests made by FDLE,” Taylor added.

The Lakeland Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting its own investigation into the arrest.