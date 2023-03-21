POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Polk County are searching for a woman known as the “spring break squatter.”

The woman was seen on video walking into someone’s yard to use the bathroom around 4 p.m. on March 16.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the woman came to the home on Eolise Loop Road from a boat on Lake Winterset.

“She’s gone into the side yard into the hedge area and she’s popped a squat and shown us her shiny rear end while she goes to the bathroom in these people’s hedges. That’s right, it’s trespassing,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200. You can also remain anonymous and also be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers.

“Look at this video, help us identify this lady. Call Crime Stoppers, you’ll get money and we’ll put her shiny rear-end in the county jail where it belongs,” Judd said.