Speeding driver dies after crashing into semi-truck on I-4 in Polk County, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver has died following a collision with a semi-truck on Interstate 4 in Polk County.

The semi-truck did not stop and continued traveling westbound after the crash, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended the semi-truck at mile marker 55.

Their vehicle then traveled off the interstate and crashed into a line of trees.

The driver died at the scene.

Troopers said they checked a nearby truck stop and rest area scales, but were unable to locate a truck with matching damage consistent with the crash.

It’s unclear if charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: