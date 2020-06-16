LIVE: Sheriff Grady Judd announces 16 arrests in child porn investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 16 men during an operation involved in the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The takedown, dubbed ‘Operation Guardians of Innocence V’, resulted in a total of over 1,400 felonies filed against the 16 suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, those arrested include a pharmacist, a nurse, and two theme park employees.

Deputies say the child pornography included thousands of photos and videos depicting babies, toddlers, and children being forced to engage in sex acts.

