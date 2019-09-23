Small plane crashes in Mulberry; 1 seriously hurt

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A small plane carrying two people crashed in a wooded area in Mulberry on Monday, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the plane went down in the area of 4431 Meadow Road, which is just south of Highway 60.

One of the passengers was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The other passenger walked away from the crash on his own power and refused to be treated, according to the agency.

The crash investigation is being handed over to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

