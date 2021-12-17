One dead after small plane crashes at Auburndale’s Lake Arietta; divers looking for other potential victims

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Auburndale Fire Department is responding to a small plane crash at Lake Arietta in Auburndale, according to a department spokesperson.

Auburndale police Chief Andy Ray confirmed that one person has died from the crash.

The aircraft, described as a seaplane, is under 15 feet of water. Divers from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are working to see if there are other fatalities.

Video from a bystander showed smoke rising from the crash site.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for developments.

