WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The man who was hit by a Winter Haven police officer’s patrol vehicle Tuesday has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that Polk County deputies were called to a wreck at around 6:15 a.m. that day for a collision between a Winter Haven Police Department patrol car and a pedestrian.

Deputies said that Officer Brian Jimenez-Morales was driving east on Cypress Gardens Boulevard when he struck Symon Bruce Uhl-Miller, 21, of Haines City.

Uhl-Miller had been skateboarding when he entered the officer’s path.

The sheriff’s office said the car struck the 21-year-old, who hit the windshield and rolled off the hood of the car.

Jimenez-Morales stopped his vehicle and called Polk County Fire Rescue for help as he tried to perform life-saving measures on Uhl-Miller.

Uhl-Miller was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Monday morning, Polk County deputies were told the 21-year-old died of his injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no evidence that Jimenez-Morales was speeding at the time of the incident. His emergency lights were also shut off.