Sixth case of rabies confirmed for the year in Polk Co.

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section has confirmed today the sixth positive rabies case in the county for the year.

Deputies received a call on Wednesday from a dog owner that her boxer had a bat in its mouth. When the boxer dropped the bat, the owner killed it with a shovel.

The bat was collected and tested for rabies by animal control. The test came back positive for rabies.

The boxer is currently being vaccinated for rabies and received a rabies booster shot.

