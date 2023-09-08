LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive sinkhole has reappeared in a Lakeland neighborhood, according to officials.

The sinkhole first appeared off Scott Lake Road this past June as a well was drilled in the area.

Officials said the sinkhole formed near an underground cavern. At the time, it was 25 feet deep and 80 feet wide.

At this time, the cause of this sinkhole’s reappearance is not known. Scott Lake Road is now closed.

Scott Lake Road closed off after sinkhole reopens (WFLA)

This is not the first time a local sinkhole reopened this year. In July, a sinkhole that once swallowed a man in 2013 reopened in Lutz for the third time in 10 years.