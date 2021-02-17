Silver Alert: Lakeland woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia last seen leaving cancer center

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 70-year-old woman, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and was reported missing from a cancer center in Lakeland.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for Ingrid Purvis.

Police said Purvis was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday leaving the Hollis Cancer Center at 3525 Lakeland Hills Boulevard.

Police described Purvis as 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 150 pounds. She has silver and gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue patterned shirt and gray capri pants.

She is believed to be traveling in a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with the Florida tag KWW E34.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.