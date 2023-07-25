WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing Winter Haven woman who has dementia.

Miriam Cartagena, 68, was last seen driving a blue 2017 Honda Fit with Florida license plate 3663YV, according to police. The vehicle was last seen on Highway 17/92 in Davenport Tuesday evening.

Cartagena was diagnosed with anxiety and dementia and is considered endangered, police said. She was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt with blue sleeves.

Anyone with information or the blue Honda Fit is asked to call 911 immediately.

