Silver Alert issued for missing Winter Haven man with dementia

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has activated a Silver Alert in an effort to locate a missing Winter Haven man who suffers from dementia.

Hillery Branam, 81, left his home on Avenue A in the Wahneta area around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He is believed to be driving a 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV with the Florida tag 496RRB. Deputies said the vehicle has scratches on the hood and a small dent on a bumper on the rear driver’s side.

A photo of Branam was included in the notice. He is white, 5 feet 8 inches and has gray hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, suspenders and glasses.

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call Sgt. Lawton at 863-280-0510, or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

LATEST STORIES: