Silver Alert canceled after Polk County woman found safe

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — UPDATE | Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Polk County woman after she was found safe in Manatee County.

Deputies said Lori Criswell, 65, drove to a fire station in Manatee County and told employees she was lost.

More information was not available.

ORIGINAL STORY | A Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman who went missing in Davenport Thursday.

Deputies say Lori Lee Criswell left her residence on McFee Drive in a gold, four-door Toyota Prius with the Florida tag FC7316. The car was last seen heading westbound on State Road 60 in Lake Wales near River Ranch around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said Criswells suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and gray hair.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or dial 911.

