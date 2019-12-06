Breaking News
Shooter killed, another dead, 11 hurt at Pensacola Navy base

Silver Alert canceled after Polk County woman found safe

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — UPDATE | Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Polk County woman after she was found safe in Manatee County.

Deputies said Lori Criswell, 65, drove to a fire station in Manatee County and told employees she was lost.

More information was not available.

ORIGINAL STORY | A Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman who went missing in Davenport Thursday.

Deputies say Lori Lee Criswell left her residence on McFee Drive in a gold, four-door Toyota Prius with the Florida tag FC7316. The car was last seen heading westbound on State Road 60 in Lake Wales near River Ranch around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said Criswells suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and gray hair.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or dial 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss