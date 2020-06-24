Silver Alert issued for missing Lakeland woman with dementia

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a missing Lakeland woman with dementia.

Investigators suspect Linda Diann Davis, 72, left her home in the 1200 block of Pine Bend Drive in the early hours of Tuesday morning. She has not been seen since Saturday.

Davis is believed to be driving a 2006 white Nissan Frontier truck with the Florida tag IH99LI. The vehicle was last seen heading east on State Road 60 in the River Ranch area. It has a bumper sticker that says “watch out for motorcycles.”

Authorities said Davis was diagnosed with dementia, takes medication and often gets lost while driving.

Davis is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has green eyes and grey hair and is missing several front teeth, authorities said. She may be wearing blue pants, a white shirt and blue shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

