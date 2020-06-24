Live Now
Removal of slavery advocate statue begins in S. Carolina

Silver Alert issued for missing Lakeland woman with dementia

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a missing Lakeland woman with dementia.

Investigators suspect Linda Diann Davis, 72, left her home in the 1200 block of Pine Bend Drive in the early hours of Tuesday morning. She has not been seen since Saturday.

Davis is believed to be driving a 2006 white Nissan Frontier truck with the Florida tag IH99LI. The vehicle was last seen heading east on State Road 60 in the River Ranch area. It has a bumper sticker that says “watch out for motorcycles.”

Authorities said Davis was diagnosed with dementia, takes medication and often gets lost while driving.

Davis is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has green eyes and grey hair and is missing several front teeth, authorities said. She may be wearing blue pants, a white shirt and blue shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss