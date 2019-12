LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old man who went missing in Lakeland on Wednesday.

Clarence Grier was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West 8th Street, driving a red Ford F-150 with the Florida tag ID49LX.

Grier is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was wearing jeans and a black jacket before he disappeared.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 863-834-6900.

