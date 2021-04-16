Silver Alert issued for missing Haines City woman with dementia

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Haines City woman with dementia.

The sheriff’s office issued a Silver Alert Friday morning for 82-year-old Shirley Grignon Drolet.

Deputies said Drolet was last seen in the 400 block of Sunflower Lane.

Drolet is believed to be traveling in a silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra with the Florida tag ELSP38. She may be heading north on U.S. Highway 27.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss