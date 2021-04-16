Silver Alert issued for missing Haines City woman with dementia

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Haines City woman with dementia.

The sheriff’s office issued a Silver Alert Friday morning for 82-year-old Shirley Grignon Drolet.

Deputies said Drolet was last seen in the 400 block of Sunflower Lane.

Drolet is believed to be traveling in a silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra with the Florida tag ELSP38. She may be heading north on U.S. Highway 27.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement.