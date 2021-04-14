Silver Alert issued for missing Haines City husband and wife

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Haines City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing husband and wife reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

A Silver Alert was issued for 79-year-old Charlie Joe Sankey and his wife 77-year-old Aretha Bell Sankey.

According to police Charlie picked up Aretha from AdventHealth Heart of Florida and headed south in a white 2010 Buick Enclave SUV with a specialty tag numbered DC6151. Phone records show that the couple were in Fort Piece after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities said Charlie was showing signs of dementia while Aretha was showing signs of Alzheimer’s. It is unknown what they were wearing when they left.

Police say Charlie is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 180 pounds and Aretha is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 163 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.