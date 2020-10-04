Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man with dementia in Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Winter Haven.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Lee Seymour was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday at home, located off of Santa Maria Drive, and was reported missing around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Seymour left in a white 2019 Mazda CX-5 SUV with the Florida license plate LMBY57. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has grey hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and an orange and white striped shirt.

Seymour has dementia and requires oxygen, according to police. He does not have his medications.

Deputies believe his car was spotted on Carl Floyd Road Sunday morning during the same time frame he was reported missing.

If you have seen him or know his possible whereabouts, please contact PCSO immediately at 863-298-6200.

