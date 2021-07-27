Silver Alert issued for missing 56-year-old Lakeland woman with dementia

Polk County

(Source: Lakeland Police Department)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 56-year-old woman who was reported missing in Lakeland.

Police said Sherri Carpenter was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Glengreen Lane.

Police believe she may have been heading to Bartow in a red 2014 Nissan Sentra with the Florida tag NTC S32.

(Source: Lakeland Police Department)

Police said Carpenter was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. She is 5 feet 3 and about 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy shirt, and dark closed-toe shoes.

Those with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.

