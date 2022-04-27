LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man at the center of a Silver Alert.

According to deputies, 83-year-old Curtis Leon Stone Sr was last seen on April 27 around 12:30 p.m. on Musket Drive in Lakeland near his home.

Deputies say Curtis has serious medical and cognitive issues and often gets lost while driving.

He is believed to be wearing black sweat pants, a tan shirt, and a blue hooded sweatshirt. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with green eyes and grey hair. He is also missing his front teeth.

Curtis drives a white 2017 Buick Enclave SUV with FL tag IG94KM. The SUV has a red scooter attached to the rear and was possibly seen at a convenience store on Duncan Road in Punta Gorda late Wednesday afternoon.

Provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

If you see Curtis Stone, Sr. contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.