POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for a 90-year-old man with cognitive issues.

Deputies say Drew Bartlett was last seen Monday around 6:15 p.m. in Auburndale. Bartlett was driving a grey 2022 Honda HRV with Florida tag DC8727. He is believed to be in the area of Interstate 95 heading southbound between St. Augustine and Daytona.

Bartlett is 6 feet, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair. Deputies believe him to be wearing black pants and a green shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.