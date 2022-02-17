Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Polk County man

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 72-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home on High Vista Drive in Davenport Thursday morning.

Deputies said Gilbert Ketler, 72, was last seen driving his white 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with FL tag IFX9 around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. A release said Ketler was wearing tan shorts, a blue shirt, a tan jacket, and his glasses.

He is described as being 5’10” tall, with blue eyes and gray hair.

Deputies said Ketler has Type-2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. He is possibly headed to Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on Ketler’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

