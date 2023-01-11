TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Haines City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 77-year-old man who went missing without his medication.

A Silver Alert was issued for Norman Vincent Gegan Wednesday morning.

Police said Gegan was last seen on Monday at the Pilot Truck Stop, driving a red 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan with the Florida tag 1342XW.

Police said the vehicle was located in St. Lucie County around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of St. Lucie West Boulevard and Courtyard Circle.

Police said he has to take medication, but doesn’t have it with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Dominguez at 863-421-3636.