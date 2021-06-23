Shoplifter steals purses from Winter Haven store, returns and takes 2 more, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Winter Haven are searching for a woman suspected of stealing four purses from a store downtown.

Police said the woman walked into the Country Primitives Vintage Market and left with two purses she did not buy.

She returned a few minutes later, took two more purses and walked out again. The purses were valued at $767 in total.

Police said the woman was seen driving a four-door gold Lexus sedan.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 863-837-9074 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Those who call Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.