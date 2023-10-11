AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that unfolded near a residential neighborhood in Auburndale Tuesday morning.

Auburndale police said the shooting took place just after 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Lake Ariana Boulevard.

Officers and detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation. Authorities did not mention if any suspect was taken into custody, but noted that additional information would be provided at a later time.

It is unclear if there is any risk to the public.

