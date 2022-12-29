LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were killed in a shooting in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the area of U.S. 92 East near Fish Hatchery Road in Lakeland.

Investigators said they do not believe there are any suspects at large and there is no manhunt underway.

The sheriff’s office said the westbound lane of U.S. 92 is shut down during the investigation.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.