TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have blocked off a portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to investigate a shooting in Winter Haven Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred sometime overnight, but did not say what led to the incident or how many people were injured. The location was not disclosed.

Police said MLK Boulevard is closed between First Street North and 11th Street Northeast.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.